BrightView Holdings' Revenue Took a Hit in Q1, but Management Still Expects Good Things in 2019

Wall Street hasn't been too keen on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) since it went public in 2018. Its stock is down more than 35% from its initial public offering price, but management has plans to improve the company's fortunes by focusing more on its most profitable operations, and to grow via consolidation in the highly fragmented landscaping, lawn care, and snow removal businesses. In its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31, all of these elements were on display. Here's a brief look at BrightView's latest earnings results.

BrightView Holdings earnings: The raw numbers

Metric FQ1 2019 FQ4 2018 FQ1 2018 Revenue $526.0 million $581.8 million $551.1 million Adjusted EBITDA $50.1 million $84.2 million $66.4 million Net income ($8.8 million) ($10.9 million) $19.3 million EPS (diluted) ($0.09) ($0.11) $0.25

Even though the company's results are down compared to this time last year, some of that was to be expected. Not only has management made it a point to exit several of its non-profitable accounts over the past year, but in the first quarter of 2018, the company was also benefiting from cleanup related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. These effects, plus lower-than-usual snow removal activity in its operating regions, led to an 8.9% decline in landscape management revenue overall, but management was able to offset some of that through acquisitions.

What happened this quarter?

After acquiring five companies in fiscal Q4, management announced this time that it had acquired Emerald Landscape Company of the California Bay area and Benchmark Landscapes of Central Texas. Both deals came after the end of Q1, and financial terms weren't disclosed.

Total debt at the end of the quarter was $1.17 billion, with total cash on hand of $17 million. The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.1.

For fiscal 2019, management expects revenue of between $2.4 billion and $2.47 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in the $310 million to $318 million range. It assumes that it will lose about $25 million in revenue due to its managed exit from some of its less profitable contracts.

Management forecast that capital spending for the year would be around 2.5% of revenue.

What management had to say

Here's CEO Andrew Masterman in the company's press release statement explaining some of the reasons for the lower revenue numbers, and why management is maintaining its guidance for the year: