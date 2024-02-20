A brilliant dancer and a lovely man: Your memories of Strictly's Robin Windsor

Tributes have flooded in for former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor following his death at the age of 44.

Fans who watched and met the dancer have been getting in touch with the BBC to share their memories of him.

A great performer and teacher

Jennifer Podesta recalled joining dance classes that he took at a holiday resort in St Lucia about five years ago.

"We had several chances to partner with him and given special attention," she said.

"We especially remember his helping us with his thoroughly enjoyable choreography to the Charleston, and his laughing at my husband's incorrect timing and kicking me in the shins! We all shared a great giggle. He was always down to earth and approachable.

"What sad news his life has ended far too soon. It's the world's loss of a great performer, teacher, choreographer and a 'real person'."

Patience, generosity and fun

Another fan, Sarah, also received tuition from the star in St Lucia.

"He was capable of dancing at a Strictly standard, but he gave each hopeless student the patience, generosity and fun of the dance - it was utterly joyful," she said.

"He was also a complete professional throughout, treating every dance we did in that island beach hut like it was a final performance. There was never any judgement of our abilities - just learning, progress and fun.

"This was an example of a proper teacher, a lovely person, and quite frankly someone gorgeous to behold too. I feel for his family that have lost their star."

Chrissy Webb and Robin Windsor

Chrissy Webb (above) took part in a masterclass that Windsor led on a Strictly Come Dancing-themed cruise in 2016.

"The floor was packed with fellow passengers keen to learn. He was so enthusiastic, patient and encouraging to all abilities, beginners and experienced alike.

"I was lucky enough to have a short dance with him, one which I treasure. He was a shining star and will be sorely missed."

We felt he was our friend

Jill Marshall danced along in her kitchen during classes that Windsor held online during Covid. "He kept us all happy and fit during a very difficult time," she remembered.

"Sometimes the class would stop whilst Robin let Luka his dog out of the kitchen door. We felt he was our friend."

Mia Longman and Robin Windsor

Mia Longman (above) appeared alongside Windsor in panto in Lowestoft, Suffolk, at Christmas. "Our cast and crew can honestly say he absolutely made the pantomime," she wrote.

Windsor played the genie in Aladdin. "He brought so much light, magic and fun to the run - a real life genie, you could say.

"He was such a selfless, generous and loving person who will be deeply missed by all. Thank you for leaving a bit of sparkle with me and with many others. Rest in peace Robin and keep dancing."

Fake tan was running

Ann Bevan was watching Windsor on stage alongside Kristina Rihanoff, Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev in their show Dance To The Music in 2012 in Bristol when she was called up on stage for some audience participation.

"Robin was so hot, all the fake tan was running down his face and was staining his white shirt, but he didn't seem to care," she said.

"I had to copy the moves he did and finally, after being voted through by the audience noise-o-meter, I had to make up an impromptu dance to music I had not heard previously, encouraged on by Robin, and I won the next noise-o-meter vote."

She added: "Fond memories at this sad time. So sorry to hear of his passing at such an early age. He was a talented dancer with a friendly and infectious disposition. A sad loss to the world of dance."

Brilliant dancer and lovely man

Robin Windsor and Mini Biswas

Mini Biswas (above), from London, met him at a tech event in November. "He had this warm positive energy about him, and watching him perform live at the event showcased how brilliant he is, making dancing fun for all in the room! Gone too soon, rest in peace Robin."

Meanwhile, Clare Moat saw him perform alongside fellow Strictly dancers in Here Come The Boys at the London Palladium in 2021.

"It was the first show we saw after Covid," she said. "We had a wonderful time. He was a brilliant dancer and a lovely man. My heart and prayers go out to his family and friends. RIP Robin, we'll miss you."

Fans and friends have also been paying tribute on social media.

He was so, so lovely. Robin was my flatmate when he was on Strictly and was one of the loveliest people you could ever meet. What you saw was what you got with Robin. I never heard him say an unkind word about anybody. #RobinWindsor pic.twitter.com/96ZbNo5H0s — solvealongamurdershewrote (@solvealonga) February 20, 2024

When I asked Robin Windsor if he was able to donate something to a HIV charity cabaret event I was producing, he could not have been more kind and willing to help (he donated dancing lessons!!!). He was also a regular at @thervt and ALWAYS so charming. RIP. — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) February 20, 2024

It is bittersweet that this came up in my FB memories today of when I met @robinwindsor and co on their stage show, 6yrs ago.

I’m so glad that I got to see him do what he loved to do the most & that was dancing. I’m glad that I got to meet him too, he was kind, humble and… pic.twitter.com/BshphvROil — Katie Wearing (@DinkyKt) February 20, 2024

This properly got me this morning. @Robinwindsor was an utter joy of a human and a kind hearted gentleman. Spent many a fun night in his company and anytime we bumped into each other at various events etc he was always so warm and wonderful. RIP you talented man. pic.twitter.com/6fsqLSx6W0 — Damien Tracey (@DAMIENTRACEYPRO) February 20, 2024