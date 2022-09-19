"Brilliant work": Special Operations Forces show how they destroyed Russian observation point

OLENA ROSHCHINA — MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:17

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shown a video, in which they destroyed a Russian observation post on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 8th Special Purpose Regiment of the SOF named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych

Quote: "Precise work of soldiers of the SOF of Ukraine on the Bakhmut front. The operators destroyed the observation point of the Russian occupiers with a well-aimed shot from an ATGM [anti-tank guided missile system]."

Details: The video shows the moment the volley was fired, as well as the consequences of hitting the tower that rises above the neighbouring buildings. Presumably, one of the observation points of the Russian army was located there.

