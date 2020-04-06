Brillient Makes Strategic Investments in Leadership and Growth

RESTON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that they made major organizational changes to the leadership team. Paul Strasser, formerly Brillient President, was named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillient Corporation. Founder Sukumar Iyer, as Executive Chairman, will continue to play an active role in the company's growth.

Brillient is growing rapidly, and in addition to bringing on new executives, the new organizational structure provides the best path forward to continue that successful growth with the ambitious goal of being a $100M company by end of 2021.

"I am honored to take the reins at this important period in Brillient's phenomenal growth and to continue working with such an outstanding team of professionals." - Paul Strasser.

To support Brillient's ambitious growth goals, new CEO Paul Strasser brought on two industry experts to the leadership team to help provide the best path to success. Brillient welcomes RJ Kolton as their Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and Richard Jacik as their General Manager, Health sector.

RJ Kolton joins the team as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, he will oversee planning and implementation of the corporate growth strategy; all aspects of the business development (BD) lifecycle, which includes account, pursuit, and capture of business opportunities and proposal development; new product and service development; and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. He brings to Brillient 22 years' experience as a senior business development and operational executive supporting defense, federal, and intelligence community customers.

"The timing couldn't be better for RJ joining this Brillient team. His strong executive leadership and award-winning business development skills are a perfect fit for fulfilling our vision and taking advantage of robust market opportunities." - Paul Strasser.

RJ's Bio

Richard Jacik joins the team as General Manager, Health. In this role, he will work with the team to take Health to the next level of maturity and growth and will lead other strategic programs. Richard is an experienced technologist and business executive and brings 25 years of commercial and public sector experience selling, designing, building, delivering and managing complex IT programs and initiatives. He has a history of leading organizations to their next level, including strategically building capabilities to win and deliver in new markets and new verticals.

"Richard brings to Brillient a pedigree of leadership, skills and experience that is rare and dates back to his earlier days at AMS and CGI. We look forward to his impact on our future." - Paul Strasser.

Richard's Bio

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years of experience providing information management, intelligent solutions and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 600+ personnel in nine states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

