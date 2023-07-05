Brimfield police investigating theft of fire department pickup truck during EMS call

Brimfield police say this unidentified man, caught in a photo taken by a doorbell camera at a nearby residence, matches witness descriptions of a person who took a fire department pickup truck from outside the state Route 43 Cleveland clinic Express care Clinic Monday afternoon.

Brimfield police are attempting to identify a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of a township fire department pickup truck while it was on an EMS call Monday afternoon.

Police believe he was then involved in multiple crashes with the truck.

More: Akron men arraigned in connection with Kent vape store armed robbery

The theft occured while the truck was parked outside the Cleveland Clinic Express Care Clinic, 4494 state Route 43, for a medical emergeny at about 3 p.m., according to a township media release issued Wednesday.

Police Capt. Christopher Adkins said the truck, a Ford F-150, is marked as a fire department vehicle, including lights and sirens, and was unlocked with its engine running.

After the theft, there were reports the vehicle was seen traveling erratically, and Adkins said the township wants to make it clear it was not a township employee driving it. He said the truck struck at least a couple of other vehicles and was seen on Tallmadge Road and other places, including Springfield Township and Green, where it was found abandoned about 7 p.m. Monday.

Tallmadge police found parts of the truck at a crash scene near Tallmadge Circle, including its front bumper and license plate, said Adkins.

As of Wednesday, the truck was being held by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The extent of damage was unknown, according to the release.

Adkins said police are attempting to identify a suspect, a man whose image was captured by a doorbell camera at a home in a nearby neighborhood. The man is believed to have taken packages from outside the home prior to the truck's theft.

Adkins said the man matches physical descriptions of the truck's driver given by witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 330-677-1234 or email to crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com. Tips can be anonymous.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Brimfield police investigating theft of fire department pickup truck