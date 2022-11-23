Brimfield police said that an area resident reported a scam phone call from someone posing as a Brimfield police officer on Tuesday.

The woman said the caller claimed there was fraudulent activity on her Amazon account and was attempting to obtain account information from her. Further, the phone number that showed up on the woman's phone was the actual police department phone number, as she pushed redial following the call and was immediately connected to the Brimfield Police Department. Police said scammers use spoofing programs to fool caller IDs into misidentifying the phone number a call is coming from.

Anyone receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a member of the Brimfield Police Department (or any other law enforcement agency) should know that police never ask people to divulge confidential financial information over the phone.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Brimfield police say scammer posed as police officer