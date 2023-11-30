BRIMLEY — Brimley Elementary School was recently recognized with an award for academic excellence among low-income students.

Brimley was one of five Michigan schools selected as a "Building the Hope" school. As a way to support struggling communities and largely minority communities that don't often get the support they need, the "Building the Hope Schools" program celebrates schools that demonstrate academic progress that beat state averages, while also supporting cultural development.

The five schools chosen for the award displayed exceptional recovery progress post-pandemic in areas with low income and support.

“These schools serve as exemplars to us all,” said Jen DeNeal, director for The Education Trust-Midwest. “Their post-pandemic successes show us that academic acceleration is possible and can provide a roadmap, particularly as schools work to help our most underserved students, who were most impacted during COVID-19, recover from the pandemic.”

The selected schools showed high scores in English and math over the state average, as well as other progressive school-wide practices to help minority students.

At Brimley Elementary, more than half of the student population identifies as Native American, and the school tries to include that cultural diversity in many classes. School officials said this connection to cultural education is part of what helps their students succeed in the long run.

Brimley exceeded state scores in math in grades 3, 4 and 6 and in English in grades 3, 5, 6 and 8.

The award is meant to emphasize the possibility for success among Michigan students regardless of income range, ZIP code and diversity.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Brimley Elementary recognized as a 'Building the Hope' school