‘Bring it, b----!’ Watch golfers get into a huge brawl on course in Central Florida

Tensions ran high at a golf course recently in Central Florida and a subsequent nasty brawl was all caught on cellphone video.

In an undated clip shot by a bystander and reposted to golf towel company Zire, you can see a group of men standing by a tree near a tee at Cleveland Heights Golf Course in Lakeland.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

It seems a good walk was definitely spoiled.

Apparently, two foursomes got into it over a traffic jam on the 16th hole after play times got delayed.

“It’s the people in front of us!” yells one man. “We can’t go any faster!”

Things escalate quickly from there.

One guy pushes another guy and they begin to throw punches, as the cameraman says, “Oh s--t, we can go viral!” Then two other men start to whoop on each other as a passerby chuckles.

Amid the heated exchange, which involve martial arts style kicks, you can hear one man yell, “Bring it, b----!”

A Cleveland Heights employee approaches to break up the melee, and the clip ends.

“Absolutely electric day on the golf course,” reads the cheeky caption.

A call to the club inquiring if any of the players were banned went unreturned Friday.

Karen Tillett, spokeswoman for the Lakeland Police Department, told the Miami Herald that cops were not called regarding this incident, which occurred April 21.

