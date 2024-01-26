Bring back asylums, and make Britain safe again

Bedlam

Valdo Calocane, the man sentenced today for the brutal killing of three people in Nottingham last year, will probably spend the rest of his life in a secure hospital. The question is why he wasn’t there already.

His story is almost a case study in why this country should never have committed so completely to getting rid of asylums.

Before killing his victims last year, Calocane was already wanted by the police in connection with a previous assault on an emergency worker. He had been previously sectioned four times in the past three years, and reportedly regularly lied to his doctor about taking his anti-psychotic medication.

The word “asylums” conjures images of institutional abuse and societal neglect, with the mentally ill locked away, out of sight and out of mind.

Yet while there were certainly problems with the previous system that needed correcting, the ideological fervour with which we moved towards a complete care-in-the-community approach was woefully misjudged.

Such is the ideological antipathy to asylums in much of the profession that few are prepared to speak publicly in their defence. But privately, some mental health professionals are clear-eyed about the problem: some people are simply not equipped to live independently.

Commit them, and they will recover. They have the certainty of food and a roof over their head, constant supervision, and are cut off from temptations such as drugs or alcohol. Then, because they are recovered, they will be released – at which point, for some people, they begin an inevitable relapse.

Sometimes, as in Nottingham, this can have the most horrific consequences. But even when it doesn’t, the cost – both for the patient and society – can be much steeper than many people suppose.

Individuals are left to indulge in self-destructive behaviour until they reach whatever tipping point gets them back into care. Their neighbours (and they have to be housed somewhere) have to ensure the disruption, anti-social behaviour, or worse.

Ask the Treasury, and they will point out that providing someone indefinite bed and board in a secure hospital is expensive, and so it is.

But all that the alternative does is spread the costs around. How much money was spent not keeping Calocane in a secure hospital, over the years? On police time, on emergency services call-outs, on NHS resources squandered because nobody was able to make sure he took his medicine, or council assets used to house or support him rather than someone else.

But the cost is hidden, spread around different budgets, not attached to an individual name. There’s no one, big line-item to upset the bean counters. So it persists.

All that, and he ends up facing a lifetime in a secure institution anyway. It just took the lives of three innocent people to pay his passage.

It isn’t the only problem raised by this case, of course. That he got a manslaughter charge testifies to the weakness of our current, all-or-nothing approach to the crime of murder. Had we first- and second-degree murder, as in the United States, his victims’ families might feel they got a greater measure of justice.

But if there is one systemic problem this tragedy should put a cold spotlight on, it’s the British state’s insistence that everyone, no matter how incapable, must if at all excusable be left to try and live in society – even if they pose a serious danger to others, or themselves.

