'Bring on the bathroom humor': United passenger got stuck in the bathroom mid-flight

Visiting the bathroom mid-flight is hardly a pleasant experience – but getting stuck in there is a whole other kind of ordeal.

A United Airlines passenger found out the hard way on flight to San Francisco on Wednesday.

"Flight 1554 from Washington D.C. to San Francisco diverted to Denver to assist a customer who was in the lavatory when the lavatory door became inoperative," United spokeswoman Andrea Hiller confirmed to USA TODAY. "The passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft."

The flight left Washington at 5:49 p.m. EDT and landed in Denver at 7:21 p.m. MDT.

"We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize," Hiller added.

At least one passenger took to Twitter to document the incident.

@united flight 1554 just diverted to Denver because passenger is stuck in the bathroom. I've been on many flights but this is a new one. Bring on the bathroom humor. — Todd Wagner (@toddhwagner) September 26, 2019

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United Airlines passenger stuck in bathroom mid-flight