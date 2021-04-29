Bring On the Bedroom Drama With a Rattan Bed
Yara Rattan BedThe search that started it all. Available in a queen-size or king-size option, this frame makes great use of the flexibility of rattan, which is a member of the palm family. The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform bed frames for good. $2895, Edloe Finch. Get it now!
With heightened headboards and epic silhouettes, these are not your basic boho bed frames
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest