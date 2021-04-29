Bring On the Bedroom Drama With a Rattan Bed

Rachel Fletcher
  • The search that started it all. Available in a queen-size or king-size option, this frame makes great use of the flexibility of rattan, which is a member of the palm family. The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-bed-frames?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bed frames" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bed frames</a> for good. $2895, Edloe Finch. <a href="https://edloefinch.com/collections/bedroom-furniture/products/yara-rattan-bed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • From the dainty, fiber-wrapped legs to the headboard that rivals the most stately <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/modern-canopy-beds-you-can-actually-afford?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:canopy bed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">canopy bed</a> out there, this model from Anthropologie is a winner. In profile, it's got a sleigh-shaped silhouette, so it's serving you looks from every angle. $1798, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/pari-curved-rattan-bed?color=014&type=STANDARD&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This retro, low-profile option from Urban Outfitters has a ’70s groove to it. Each of the rattan slats is stacked and wrapped into a rounded shape to achieve the striking look–box spring not required. And if you really love the look of the Ria bed, you can go all out with the entire collection, including a <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/ria-bookshelf?category=FAMILY&color=111&quantity=1&size=ONE%20SIZE&type=REGULAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bookshelf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bookshelf</a>, <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/ria-nightstand?category=FAMILY&color=111&quantity=1&size=ONE%20SIZE&type=REGULAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nightstand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nightstand</a> and <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/ria-room-divider-screen?category=FAMILY&color=111&quantity=1&size=ONE%20SIZE&type=REGULAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:room divider" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">room divider</a>. Just add a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-mattress-in-a-box?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mattress</a> and a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-duvet-covers?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:duvet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">duvet</a> and you've got yourself a bedroom! $999, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/ria-rattan-bed?category=beds-headboards&color=111&type=REGULAR&size=QUEEN&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Scallopy sweetness abounds with this twin-size headboard. Perfect for a guest room or a kids’ room, or anywhere you might need a little <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/seashell-decor-for-the-modern-age?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seashell deco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">seashell deco</a>r pick-me-up. $339, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/930234837/maya-scalloped-rattan-twin-headboard" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Sourced directly from Indonesia, the Maya Bed is a fully regal option enveloped by detailed caning (fun fact: Cane and rattan are derived from the same plant) that almost makes it feel like upholstery. The Maya is also available in black if you're looking for a darker option for your home decor. $2899, Arhaus. <a href="https://www.arhaus.com/furniture/bedroom-furniture/beds-and-headboards/maya-bed/?FinishName=NATURAL&Size=QUEEN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The interlocking circles that form the headboard of this custom-made bed from Dyphor New York add both volume and visual interest. Paired with a hardwood frame with slats for easy mattress installation, it's got form and function covered. $2800, Dyphor New York. <a href="https://dyphorshop.com/collections/bedframes/products/circle-cane-bed-queen-or-king" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Picture yourself in a sunny living room corner, curled up on this leafy. elegant daybed. Not too shabby, right? Made to order, it can also be customized with the cushion of your choice (sold separately) to deck out your soon-to-be new favorite spot. $1099, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/arya-rattan-daybed?category=beds-headboards&color=111&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 7

Yara Rattan Bed

The search that started it all. Available in a queen-size or king-size option, this frame makes great use of the flexibility of rattan, which is a member of the palm family. The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform bed frames for good. $2895, Edloe Finch. Get it now!

With heightened headboards and epic silhouettes, these are not your basic boho bed frames 

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • French Billionaires Strike Deal Over New Lagardère Structure

    Shareholders in the French publishing and retail group, including Bernard Arnault and Vincent Bolloré, have approved a new structure that strips CEO Arnaud Lagardère of his iron-clad control.

  • Prabal Gurung Collaborates With Artisans From Around the World for New Etsy Collection

    The fashion designer’s new home goods line includes candles, planters, pillows, dinnerware, and more, all in a palette of bright springtime colors

  • Chadian rebels claim they have shot down military helicopter

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Rebels seeking to overthrow Chad's new transitional government claimed Thursday to have shot down a military helicopter, while the junta in power warned political opponents not to renew protests after violent demonstrations earlier in the week left at least six people dead. The Chadian government has said that the rebels blamed for killing President Idriss Deby Itno last week have retreated across the border to neighboring Niger. Its fighters have threatened to attack the capital, N'Djamena, in a bid to overthrow the new government now led by Mahamat Idriss Deby, son of the slain president.

  • Pending home sales springs back in March

    Pending home sales, leading indicator of the health of the housing market, rebounded in March, after slipping.

  • Some worry about Taliban threat to US as troops withdraw

    ABC News spoke exclusively to a Taliban commander about the withdrawal. Also, women and girls fear their schools will be forced to close under the Taliban without the U.S. in Afghanistan.

  • Hot Book Du Jour: Erin French’s ‘Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story’

    EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a book about a chef that started at a slow boil and now has as many as eight offers on the table for film and television. Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking A Life From Scratch tells the story of Erin French. She currently runs The Lost Kitchen, a restaurant in a converted […]

  • Mentorship Matters BIPOC Writers Initiative Makes Debut, Unveils First Class & Participating Showrunners

    EXCLUSIVE: Mentorship Matters, an initiative aimed at boosting opportunities for emerging writers of color, has been officially unveiled, along with the participants in its inaugural 2021-22 cycle. Developed by executive producers/showrunners, including Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (S.W.A.T.), Raelle Tucker (Sacred Lies, True Blood), Gianna Sobol (Counterpart) and Melinda Hsu Taylor (Nancy Drew, The Vampire Diaries) with […]

  • U.S. goods trade deficit vaults to record high in March

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods jumped to a record high in March, suggesting trade was a drag on economic growth in the first quarter, but that was likely offset by robust domestic demand amid massive government aid. The pent-up demand is drawing in imports, eclipsing a recovery in exports and keeping the overall trade deficit elevated. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed inventories at retailers were drawn down in March, underscoring the strong domestic demand.

  • More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in March

    More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in March after two months of declines, pointing to a healthy housing market as summer approaches and the economy continues what is shaping up to be a rapid recovery. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 1.9% to 111.3 in March after declining 11.5% in February and 2.4% in January. Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months, are 23.3% ahead of where they were last year, largely due to lockdowns put in place when the pandemic hit U.S. shores in March 2020.

  • 7 Tips for Designing Your Bedroom (10 photos)

    Have you ever been in a room that just feels right? Nine times out of 10, it’s because it has a simple design that functions well. But creating a simple design is harder than it looks — particularly in bedrooms. Why? Because every bedroom absolutely has to have a bed in it. And beds...

  • Philippines extends limits on movement, gatherings to curb COVID

    President Rodrigo Duterte is extending restrictions on movement and gatherings in the Philippines' capital region and four nearby provinces for another two weeks to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and bolster its medical capacity. The country is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals and medical workers in the capital Manila overwhelmed, while authorities face delays in the delivery of vaccines. Non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants will remain banned in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite for a further two weeks from May 1.

  • Suspects charged with hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's death

    A federal grand jury indicted three men on hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was fatally shot while jogging in February 2020.

  • Nokia back in black in first quarter thanks to 5G

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia said Thursday that it returned to profit in the first quarter, boosted by stronger-than-expected demand for 5G products, but it kept its cautious outlook for 2021.

  • 51 Best Airbnb Stays Across the United States

    Discover the most unique Airbnbs the country has to offer, from tiny homes to a converted boxcar, yurts, and even a castle Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Arizona Parents Are Battling Mask Mandates Even as High Risk of COVID Remains

    In case people forgot, there is still a pandemic raging, and currently there are almost 54,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with nearly 700 people dying in this country on Tuesday. But the mask wars rage on too. The latest example: Parents rallying against a mask mandate at their children’s schools caused a […]

  • NYPD officer killed: Suspect admits drinking

    The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was, even though Tsakos was in full reflective gear, next to a marked police car with flashing lights and a series of cones.

  • Teen stabbed in back while trying to rob people: Police

    A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed multiple times while trying to rob people at a South Philadelphia playground.

  • Litman: The Chauvin prosecution isn't a bellwether for the state of justice in America

    Be cautious about what you read into the Chauvin verdict. Every prosecution is only about the facts and the law in that case, no more and no less.

  • Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Halsey Lists Midcentury-Modern Sherman Oaks Home for $2.795 Million

    The singer and mom-to-be is parting ways with the four-bedroom house after buying an estate from Liam Payne earlier this year