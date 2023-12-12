Can you bring a dog into Publix? What Florida law says about support and service animals

Are dogs allowed in the supermarket?

Unless you have a formally designated service animal, you’ll need to shop without your dog — and it’s illegal to pass your dog off as a service animal when it isn’t, according to state and federal law.

Earlier this year, Publix posted signs at its entrances reminding shoppers of the rules.

Here’s what to know:

Are there exceptions to the no-dog rule at the supermarket?

Illegal dogs: Service dogs are welcome, but others, including emotional support animals, aren’t. “Trying to pass off a pet as a service animals is against the law in Florida and other states,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Penalties: The violation is a misdemeanor and someone arrested and convicted could face a penalty of community service and a fine.

Service animals: The Americans With Disabilities Act defines a service animal as a dog or miniature horse as animals “that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.”

Emotional support animals: These animals, which, according to Florida statute, “do not require training to do work, perform tasks, [or] provide assistance” don’t qualify as service animals, according to both the ADA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as the signs indicate.

Signs like this at a Publix supermarket in Lutz, a suburb 15 minutes north of Tampa, went up to in the summer of 2023 to remind customers that only service animals are allowed inside the stores. This means no more tiny pets in shopping carts or leashed family dogs cruising the aisles or emotional support animals. This is not a new Publix policy. Just a reinforcement.

Why are most dogs banned from the supermarket?

Cleanliness: The main reason is hygiene — what can happen when untrained animals make contact with food in the supermarket.

Do you face arrest if you bring a non-service animal into the store?

What happens: Owners of non-service animals may be asked to leave by store management or even called out by fellow customers. It’s unlikely people would face arrest unless there is a confrontation and police are called. Some Publix markets have security guards.

Why did Publix put up signs at its stores?

Posted: Publix says it’s just a reminder of the rules, which are also posted on the Publix website under Animal Policy. The rules are posted on tall, green-and-white signs front and center at Florida’s 876 supermarkets, as well as the company’s 500 other locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.

Shoppers and their dog on Jan. 3, 2017, at Publix on Biscayne Boulevard north of downtown Miami. Unless dogs are true service animals they are forbidden inside Publix supermarkets according to corporate policy. The rule includes not permitting emotional support animals inside stores.