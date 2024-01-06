“Bring what you don’t need and take what you do” at the KC Farm School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every year, cleaning your clutter out is one of the top New Year’s resolutions.

A group in Kansas City, Kansas put a twist on the goal by hosting a big community swap on Saturday.

Thursday and Friday, KC Farm School at Gibbs Road began collecting donated items and organizing them in their greenhouse which is pretty empty this time of year.

Food, fashion and fun: Read more Great Day KC stories on FOX4

Donors brought everything from clothes to appliances to bicycles and grills. There were even a few wedding dresses in the mix.

Today people could bring more donations and choose to take anything they could use.

The motto for the jumble swap became, “Bring what you don’t need and take what you do”.

The executive director’s college-aged daughter was home from New York for Christmas break and organized everything.

“It’s not new but it’s new to the farm and we have this amazing space so we were inviting the community to come and drop off their donations,” event organizer, Evangeline Ellingsworth said.

“We hope it’s an annual thing and maybe lasts longer the theory is that you bring what you don’t need and someone else’s looking for that thing so it’s really giving back to the community and keeping it local you know.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The KC Farm School at Gibbs Road exists to help people learn how to farm, even in the urban setting. They are located in KCK and have ongoing educational opportunities. They host a couple of big plant sales in March, April and a compost fest on May 11.

March 23 – Plant Sale

April 20 – Plant Sale

May 11 – Compost Fest

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.