'Bring the experts in': Here's how Tallahassee is divvying up $1 million to stop shootings

City Commissioners are committing $300,000 to out-of-town gun violence interruption specialists in the hopes of finally staunching the bloodshed and shootings that have plagued Florida's capital city for years.

The rest of a $1 million investment – the first of $5 million over five years – was divvied up at a City Hall workshop Wednesday after a unanimous vote to move forward.

At the end of the hearing, some organizations left without receiving a penny, while another that didn’t publicly ask for it, got a boost to their annual budget.

Who got the money?

The Group Violence Intervention strategy will be funded by $200,000 the first year and another $100,000 the second year. It will bring in GVI consultants for training and leadership in implementing a custom-designed program in a way that pools the resources and contributions of local organizations.

The commission also committed $200,000 for each of the next two years to restorative justice efforts and padded the CrimeStoppers budget, which is funded during the annual city budget process, by kicking in an additional $100,000.

Another $500,000 was dedicated to the Community Human Services Partnership, a bi-annual funding process that allows local organizations and nonprofits to compete for funding from both Leon County and the city by submitting proposals.

After some commissioners called for a second workshop and more community input, Mayor John Dailey called for a vote, saying the city couldn't afford to wait. He told commissioners he supported the GVI model since it was proposed by members of the Capital Area Justice Ministry, which also originally pushed for the $1 million to be included in the budget.

Before and during the meeting, Dailey faced criticism that the funding was already decided at a series of invite-only meetings at his house, which included members of CAJM and a former mayoral campaign opponent who presented a proposal at Wednesday’s workshop, but didn't receive any funding.

Dailey said he would host the meetings again and hailed GVI’s main focus: to tailor an approach to gun violence that taps into local services and efforts.

“We’re not Chicago or Miami but we are asking them to come in and analyze our community,” he said. “I’m ready to bring the experts in.”

GVI experts: In two years you will be able 'to stand on your own'

Developed at John Jay College, the GVI program focuses on deterrence rather than prevention. It relies on community members with “moral authority” over violent street group members, who in turn deliver a credible message of deterrence and anti-violence.

Citizens pack the Tallahassee City Commission chambers as commissioners committed $300,000 to an out-of-town gun violence interruption model in the hopes it will build a framework for local organizations to provide services.

The model, which has seen success in Boston, Louisville, Miami, and Chicago, often requires more law enforcement resources while also integrating social service providers.

David Kennedy, a professor of criminal justice at John Jay College and the director of the National Network for Safe Communities, told commissioners that results would likely begin to show within six months of the organization coming in. After two years, GVI’s direct involvement would end.

The consultants' work would ensure the city has “everything you will need to fully understand and adapt this approach to your city,” Kennedy said. “At the end of those two years, you should be fully capable of standing on your own.”

Kennedy said data shows that about .06% of a city’s population is involved in about 50% of the homicides. In cities like Columbus or New Orleans, where GVI has been implemented, those homicides are connected to gang activity, which has also fueled a series of local shootings.

Kennedy said the goal was to put together a Tallahassee-based working group to carry out the operations of the program.

“What we do is research the violence. We don’t explore your capacity,” he told commissioners of GVI’s role. “We can’t organize around resources or tell you how to choose winners among your community choices or how you run your budget process.”

With the election as a backdrop, winners and losers emerge

Commissioners also approved a "Gun Violence" category in the CHSP program, which now has an additional $600,000 to allocate to local nonprofits and organizations that develop programs to curb gun violence.

Usually a bi-annual affair, commissioners approved an out-of-cycle funding process that will begin as soon as possible. Organizations have to stick to eligibility requirements, such as being a registered nonprofit that provides direct client services. Over the years, the application process has been a source of controversy with organizations concerned that they aren't receiving their fair share.

There was concern from commissioners and other service providers that the city was moving forward too quickly in spending the money.

The workshop comes just weeks before the Nov. 8 general election in which Dailey is locked in a tight race for re-election against Kristin Dozier. Earlier, she leveled criticism that the meetings at Dailey’s house were a behind-closed-doors way to decide how to spend the money by only those invited.

Whitfield Leland, who attended one of those meetings after facing Dailey in the August primary, made a pitch for the money for his organization, Community Round Table of Tallahassee.

Whitfield Leland

While his organization's efforts to implant violence interrupters into the neighborhoods where shootings are most prevalent were highlighted by city staff, the program didn't make the cut in the final vote.

Leland angrily left the City Commission Chambers when Dailey made the motion to direct funding elsewhere.

During the regular City Commission meeting later in the day, Leland blasted the commission's decision, particularly in funding the GVI program, which is largely a research endeavor.

“Y’all did a disservice to the Black community today,” he said. “What the hell is research going to tell you when you’re living in it. Nothing. Where are the resources to stop it before? Where is the engagement?”

The city, county, school board funded Council on the Status of Men and Boys also went away empty-handed. The group, stood up by Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil recently to take on the root causes of gun violence, requested an additional $500,000 to no avail.

A crowd packed the City Hall commission chambers for the meeting. Some of those gathered complained that only allowing some groups to make proposals gave short shrift to other local organizations focused on uplifting the city’s youth.

Kelly Otte, who heads the Oasis Center for Women and Girls, said the problem was broader than just men and boys, highlighting that many households are run by single mothers 9% of weapons arrests in 2020 for juveniles were girls.

“However, we cannot solve this community problem by ignoring a percentage of the population involved or the significant ancillary conditions that contribute to the problem,” Otte said. “Unless your decision includes expectations that some of the funding will be directed to women and girl-serving organizations we will be missing an important piece of the solution puzzle."

Commissioners call for 'slow down' on process but 'snitches get riches'

Before Dailey called for a vote, City Commissioners Jack Porter, Jeremy Matlow and Dianne Williams-Cox said they wanted to schedule a second workshop to hash out the funding.

Porter, who said she and her family had been held at gunpoint while they lived in her hometown of Sao Paolo, Brazil, said she was concerned that only a handful of organizations were able to make presentations to the commission.

“We need to slow down, open this up and create a transparent and predictable method of how we’re going to include the community and what standard we’re going to use to evaluate those decisions,” she said. “I’m not sure why certain groups have been given the opportunity to present here today. That needs to be addressed to build trust in the community.”

She also noted concerns with pumping yet more money into the Council of the Status of Men and Boys.

Last week, the CSMB announced it had received a $1.4 million federal grant which would go toward staffing.

CSMB’s proposal to the City Commission looked for $500,000 to dedicate to funding services for 50 youth who had been expelled from school and identified as in need by the Leon County School District. An LCSO report "The Anatomy of a Homicide" determined that expelled students were behind a disproportionate number of shootings.

The organization received $350,000 in startup funding from the city, Leon County and the Leon County School Board in August.

“It has not even been seven months since that discussion took place, so I think it's incredibly premature for us to give another $500,000 to that program,” Porter said.

Commissioner Jack Porter addresses concerns sparked over the viral video recorded on May 17, 2021 of the arrest of Jacquez Kirkland on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Williams-Cox, meanwhile, said she was hesitant to bring in an outside organization when there are so many already doing work to combat gun violence on the streets of Tallahassee.

But she noted that while commissioners debate how to spend the money, there are still shootings occurring.

There have been at least 92 serious shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 66 injuries and 15 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat. Just this weekend, three were injured in two separate shootings.

Williams-Cox unsuccessfully proposed splitting up some of the money between existing local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Community Roundtable.

She was, however, successful in getting commissioners to unanimously agree to pour another $100,000 into the budget of CrimeStoppers, which did not request additional funding. The organization anonymously collects crime tips and offers reward money.

Williams-Cox said the hope was to reverse the "snitches get stitches" mentality into a “snitches get riches” one. The organization receives $50,000 from the city budget each year.

Williams-Cox noted that funding alone can’t be the solution and the $1 million is “like blood in the water” pitting people against each other.

“We can’t just throw money at it and expect it to go away,” she said. “We do need to slow down and come back, but with this caveat, stuff is still happening. Lives are being lost and people are being impacted."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Kelly Otte's profession and misquoted her.

