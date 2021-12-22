‘Bring your gun to school’ TikTok trend ends in charges against students, Utah cops say

Three Utah students face felony charges after police accused them of promoting a “senseless” TikTok challenge that encouraged school shootings and other violence.

The Roosevelt City Police Department said in a news release that it launched an investigation into comments and social media messages between students about a rumored “bring your gun to school day” trend that cropped up online last week.

The trend, also dubbed the “National Shoot Up Your School Day” challenge, mentioned the possibility of violence and encouraged students to arm themselves at school on Dec. 17, McClatchy News reported. The threats sparked concern at school districts nationwide, prompting some to even close for the day.

In a statement on Dec. 16, TikTok condemned the rumored school violence and said it “had not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading” on its platform.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Utah investigators determined there was no immediate threat and that no guns were taken into Roosevelt schools.

“The only senseless act that was committed was the sharing of, and comments in support of this act,” Roosevelt Police Chief Mark J. Watkins said in a statement. “As a result, three local students have been charged with a felony for participating in this senseless act of sharing, commenting and, or encouraging school violence.

“The Roosevelt Police Department will have zero tolerance for such acts,” Watkins said.

Police haven’t released the students’ ages or what school they attend. The specific charges they face is also unknown.

Roosevelt is about 143 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

