Bring home this rival Dyson hairdryer for over half off

If you're a beauty lover, you know that one of the hottest hair tools out on

If you're a beauty lover, you know that one of the hottest hair tools out on the market is the Dyson hairdryer -- but unfortunately, it's a few hundred dollars.

So if you are in need a new hairdryer, but don't want to completely wipe out your bank account, you need the new Sutra Blow Dryer Accelerator 2000: "Featuring 1400 watts and fast-drying technology, the New Sutra Blow Dryer Accelerator 2000 dries your hair 35% faster while protecting it from damage." Sounds like a winner to us -- shop it for over 60 percent off below!





AOL.com has partnered with Joyus to bring you the best deals on some of our favorite products.