Bring on the ice at these two New Hampshire winter festivals

Jan. 5—The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord have teamed up for Concord NH Winter Fest Friday through Sunday, Jan. 26-28.

The festival will feature ice-carving demonstrations and a competition, along with food trucks, a beer garden, telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, Snow-ga with Blossom Yoga, and a Winterfest Family Dance Party with Mr. Aaron on the Bank of New Hampshire stage.

In addition, the Art & Bloom exhibition, which pairs artwork with floral designs, will be on view at Kimball Jenkins Estate, 266 N. Main St., from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27.

The festival coincides with the 13th annual Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament, which draws big crowds and about 95 teams for match-ups. That event kicks off Thursday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 28, weather permitting. The schedule includes bon fires, fireworks and public skating.

A free trolley service will be running on Saturday of that weekend to bring people back and forth between the festival and tournament.

For more details, go to intownconcord.org and blackicepondhockey.com.