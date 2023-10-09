'Bring Itay home' American parents plead for Biden's help rescuing son held hostage by Hamas

TEL AVIV — Outside the U.S. embassy in Israel, the parents of a kidnapped American-Israeli dual citizen stood in protest Monday pleading for action from President Joe Biden to save their son following the weekend's stunning Hamas attacks in Israel.

Itay Chen, a 19-year-old member of the Israel Defense Forces born in New York City, is believed to be among the 130 or more people kidnapped from Israel by Hamas terrorists now being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

"We are asking the president to do what he can in order to bring our kids back safely home," said his father, Ruby Chen, standing alongside other family members and supporters.

They wore T-shirts that read “Help Find Itay,” with a photo of a grinning Itay Chen, and held signs that said, "USA protects its citizens!" "Bring Itay Home Now," and "Help find Itay."

The U.S. embassy sits facing the Mediterranean Sea, the very same one Hamas fighters infiltrated to launch their deadly offensive.

An emotional Ruby Chen, holding hands with his wife, called on the Biden administration to reach out to Hamas leaders who kidnapped his son and other Americans to demand the militant group follow international laws for protected war prisoners.

Attempts to reach son go unanswered

Corporal Itay Chen serves in Israel’s Armed Corps and was on the Gaza border during Saturday morning’s attack.

He was raised in New York, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance each day and cheering on American sports. Itay Chen grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan who adored Kobe Bryant while his dad rooted for the hometown New York Knicks.

"That's how kids are," Rudy Chen told CNN. "They always are rebellious."

Rudy Chen later moved his family to Israel, where he resides with his wife and three children Netanya, north of Tel Aviv. Ruby remains a U.S. citizen and U.S. taxpayer.

After attempts to contact their son after this week's Hamas attack were unsuccessful, Ruby and his wife Laity Chen made their way to the Lahav 433 center for identifying the missing after the first day of the Israel-Hamas war, named by Israeli forces as “Operation Swords of Iron.”

There, his parents were officially notified of his status as Missing In Action - or MIA. The Israeli Defense Forces defines a person as MIA when no officer has identified him in the last 36 hours. This means he was not found in any hospital, had not been identified as deceased, and in this context, had a high probability of currently being held in Gaza.

Chen’s parents and the IDF believe that there is enough evidence to suggest he is a Prisoner of War.

White House not sure how many hostages are Americans

At least 11 Americans were killed in Hamas' stunning weekend attacks on Israel. The Biden administration has confirmed U.S. citizens are unaccounted for but not said how many Americans are being held hostage.

"While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas," Biden said in a statement Monday. "I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis."

Biden said that includes sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the U.S. government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.

John Kirby, a White House spokesman on national security matters, said the U.S. does not know how many Americans are hostages. "We're in constant touch with the Israeli officials right now to try to get a sense of the whereabouts of all the unaccounted Americans," Kirby said in an interview on Fox News.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment to USA TODAY when asked about the whereabouts of Itay Chen and whether the U.S. is tracking him.

Hamas has claimed that four hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes and pledged to kill additional hostages if Israel doesn't stop bombing civilian areas in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, said Monday the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”

'Step up for our children,' father says

Outside the U.S. embassy in Israel, Chen told USA TODAY that the government of the United States needs to stand up for all Americans − including those living in Israel and abroad.

“Kids need to know that the U.S. is behind all of its citizens,” he added.

Itay Chen’s younger brother, Alon, was set to celebrate his bar mitzvah this coming Saturday, expecting to share it with his family. “We are still hopeful that we will be able to celebrate together as a family,” Chen added.

Saturday's attacks marked the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago. Israel responded with attacks on Hamas infrastructure in Gaza.

The death toll on both sides from the three-day war rose to about 1,600 on Monday, including 900 in Israel and more than 680 in Gaza.

With each passing moment, the Chen family only grows more concerned for their son, adding fuel to the fire of what their mission is. “What about liberty, justice, and freedom for all?” his father asked.

“Biden needs to step up for all children — all citizens deserve protection, and kids need to know that the United States is behind them 100%.”

Joanie Margulies reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Joey Garrison is a White House correspondent based in Washington.

