Bring on the rain ... with these umbrellas

A woman uses her hand to tug on the edge of her umbrella as wind, rain and some snow move into the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Love it or hate it, we need the rain. But that doesn’t mean we have to suffer when we have to be outside in a downpour.

Enter umbrellas — did you know they have been around for over 4,000 years? Or that they initially were only for shade?

No matter how long umbrellas have been around, or how they came to be, we should all be grateful they’re here.

With National Umbrella Day (Feb. 10) quickly approaching, it seems like the perfect time to look through some items available online that can help us stay dry.

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, the Deseret News may earn a commission for purchases made through affiliate links.

Classic umbrella

If you’re looking for the classic umbrella, look no further than this Totes umbrella.

With its classic J stick handle and auto open and close function, you’ll be ready for whatever the weather has coming your way.

Most innovative umbrella

Are you sick of getting wet when your closed umbrella wipes up against your clothes?

This Totes umbrella’s innovative reverse close option won’t just keep you dry in the rain; it will also keep you dry when you close it up.

Compact umbrella

If you’re traveling to a rainy place, or just simply don’t have a lot of space, a small, compact umbrella is a must. This mini travel umbrella is compact, but offers eight ribs to be more sturdy, because there is nothing worse than a broken umbrella.

Most photogenic umbrella

Is it going to rain on your wedding day? (Insert Alanis Morissette singing here.) You’ll need a photogenic umbrella, and that goes for any big event that is getting rained on.

A classic clear umbrella is clutch for photos in the rain — it won’t steal the spotlight from the people who are actually important in the photo.

Umbrellas for kids

What’s worse than you getting wet? Your children getting wet and then crying and complaining about being wet.

Enter fun umbrellas that kids will want to use. This highly-rated umbrella comes in several designs, from a shark to a tiger to a mermaid.

Raincoat

Not into carrying around an umbrella, but still want to be prepared for the rain? Face the rain with a raincoat, like this popular option from Columbia.