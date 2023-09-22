Bring in Swedish-style three day working week for over-50s, says ex-pensions minister

Baroness Altmann said tax incentives and a push to counter entrenched social attitudes towards the elderly could boost employment - Graham Turner / Guardian

Britain should adopt a Swedish-style three-day working week for over-50s, a former pensions minister has said.

Baroness Altmann said older people should be encouraged to keep working part-time instead of retiring early, as in the Nordic country, which boasts higher employment rates among older people.

She said employers should be given tax breaks for hiring older workers, which could be offered by scrapping or tapering their National Insurance contributions – permanently or even as a temporary measure to “help employers see how valuable older people can be”.

Such tax breaks are currently available for workers when they reach age 66 but not for employers.

She said: “Is that the right way round? If we want to encourage employers to keep employing more people as they get older, maybe they should have the tax break.”

Lady Altmann said too many employers “aren’t even interested in hiring someone in their late 50s”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “The idea that you suddenly stop working at a particular date just because you’re a particular age is not the way to run people’s lives in most cases in the 21st century. It’s not good for your health and it’s certainly not good for your wealth.”

Lady Altmann also said people should be discouraged from withdrawing from their private pensions at the age of 55.

She said: “It’s much too young, it’s ridiculous. The trouble is pension providers haven’t really helped people understand that you don’t have to – actually there’s a lot of benefit in not doing it. Everything is geared around this, ‘how soon can I get my money out’, which is not what tax relief for pensions was supposed to do either.

“The whole point is you should have money in your 80s and 90s, not spend it all in your 50s and 60s. There are incentives in the system, but the industry and the pension products are not working to encourage people to not take their pension.”

Sweden has employment agencies specifically designed to help the elderly find part-time jobs.

Lady Altmann said some of these exist in the UK but “it needs to be the norm”.

She said: “There should be this phase of life – pretirement, I call it – which you all aim to achieve: ‘I’ve reached the point where I’m going to start cutting down.’ That means you don’t have to have a full time, high energy, high roller job. We need a lot of people in this country to do work that isn’t at the top of the tree, but does require a lot of skills and patience.”

Lady Altman said Mel Stride’s suggestion that older people should deliver takeaways for companies like Deliveroo was the right “direction of travel”.

She said: “Why not? Why should people think, ‘that’s a job for the young’? I get it if it’s very physically demanding, but most jobs aren’t anymore.”

She said employers needed to offer more flexible and part-time work options, with job sharing that is available to mothers also rolled out for older people.

She added: “The Government could really take a lead by encouraging more employer flexibility and taking seriously the ongoing age discrimination that remains endemic in the workplace. It’s almost as if age is the one bit of discrimination that’s still okay – particularly when it comes to old people. Somehow it’s alright to talk about them being past it or talk about them not being up to it.”

Lady Altmann also said stamp duty tax breaks should be available for older people downsizing, which would help them live more cheaply so they would not need to take as much money out of their pensions

She said social prescribing could be more widely adopted on the NHS so that older people were given gym memberships to help them stay fit and capable of work.

In Sweden and Japan over-60s have access to free sports clubs to help them get regular exercise.

