Bring a Taste of the Beloved Maman Café Into Your Own Home with Its Co-Founder's Brand-New

While Ree Drummond's family eats a lot of steak dinners and meals featuring ground beef (they are cattle ranchers, after all!), Ree also loves to cook another protein: pork. The "other white meat," as it's sometimes called, is super affordable, versatile, and can be seasoned to your preference. Next time you're at the store, swing by the butcher to check out all the different cuts of pork you can choose from.