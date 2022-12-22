'Bring them home, Lord': Vigil remembers Cal City brothers missing for 2 years

Dec. 22—Two years ago Wednesday, California City brothers Orrin and Orson West went missing from their adoptive parents' home, and pain surrounding that instance continues to hurt their family.

That's partly because the toddlers' bodies haven't been found, despite the adoptive parents facing second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in their deaths.

A vigil at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield, organized by the biological family of the brothers, convened Wednesday to pray that they be found and for the murder trial slated for next month. A toy drive in honor of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, also took place Wednesday in Lancaster, where hundreds arrived to receive them.

"We come out here just to hope," Jennifer Knobles, who's been helping the biological family raise awareness for the boys, said of the vigil. "We keep the positive thoughts going."

During the small vigil, Keisha Stevenson, who has also helped the biological family, prayed for justice during the criminal trial and civil litigation. She also prayed for adoptive parents Jacqueline and Trezell West to divulge the location of the boys' bodies as the biological father, Charles Pettus, nodded.

"Just bring them home, Lord," she implored.

Stevenson said the whole family seeks strength from God to endure the criminal trial.

Orrin and Orson were playing in the California City back yard of their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, when they went missing on Dec. 21, 2020, according to an initial report by law enforcement. It said Jacqueline was inside wrapping presents and Trezell went to gather wood.

When Trezell West returned, the boys had reportedly vanished.

The Wests reported the boys' disappearance to the California City Police Department.

California City residents conducted many searches of the area but didn't find the boys. The police chief said in a Dec. 28, 2020, interview he suspects foul play and that his department didn't know what happened.

Story continues

One week after the children were reported missing, "crucial information came to light that necessitated the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney's Office," Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer said at a March press conference announcing murder charges against the parents.

Zimmer added during the press conference the boys died three months prior to the parents reporting them missing in December 2020.

But in the year following their disappearance, police released little public information about the investigation.

They spent hundreds of hours investigating, seized 170 items, interviewed 84 people and executed 44 search warrants.

In March 2021, BPD announced it had become the lead investigative agency.

The DA's office secured an indictment against the adoptive parents on Feb. 28 of this year, charging them with two felony charges of second-degree murder, two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency.

Another indictment in June charged the parents with a single count each of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy. The Wests, who also have two biological children and two adoptive children other than Orrin and Orson, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Smith said during the March press conference that he interviewed more than 50 witnesses when seeking an indictment.

Both biological parents have separately filed suit against Kern County for negligently placing the boys with the Wests. The lawsuits are pending.

A readiness hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 to see if attorneys are ready to proceed with the criminal trial.