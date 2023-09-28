'Bring it, Tim:' South Carolina candidates Haley, Scott argue about experience at GOP debate

The two South Carolina Republican presidential candidates went after each other during the second presidential primary debate over who has the better experience: former Gov. Nikki Haley or Sen. Tim Scott.

"Twelve years - where have you been?" Haley asked Scott, citing the Senate's uneven record on issues like debt and federal spending.

Scott responded that Haley's experience as governor is inadequate, and the two drowned out each other in argument. It was broken up by Ron DeSantis, who touted his own record as governor of Florida.

Scott later brought up negative aspects of Haley's record, to which she responded: "Bring it, Tim."

Both Haley, who is also a former UN ambassador, and Scott are aiming for the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24 - if they can make it that far.

Republican debate fact check: What Ramaswamy, Haley, other GOP candidates got right and wrong

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley, Tim Scott spar over experience: 'Bring it, Tim.'