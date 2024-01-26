Bringing awareness to firefighter cancer

TechCrunch

Kost Capital, a new Danish venture capital fund, is out to bring better food to more people. Kost means “diet” in the Scandinavian language, but it will most likely be difficult to stick to one while working there. General partner Bodil Sidén, who started the firm with LPs Kasper Hulthin, Christian Tang-Jespersen, Mark Emil Hermansen and Jacob Lee Ørnstrand, declined to say how much of the €25 million was raised so far, but did say backers include Danish sovereign fund EIFO and Kost’s founding limited partners.