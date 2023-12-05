Bringing Christmas smiles: T&G Santa fund surpasses $10K mark thanks to generous donors

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $8,666

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

The Grandkids Amanda, Patrick and Rae-Ann; Ann Hurd $100

Pat and Estelle Cappabianca; Mark Cappabianca $100

Paul and Judy Mair $100

Leo and Dorothy Houle; Ann Marie Cravedi and Marylou Houle (dtrs) Cravedi $50

Paul Samar $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Bob and Doris Nicholson $250

Santa's Helper $250

Dad, Tim, Dave and Oscar $100

Thomas and Ruth Melia $100

Bob Chapman; Valerie Chapman $100

Anne Lorion; Peter Hellstrom $100

Denise Nicolas; Kathi Boylan $100

Ronnie Pellegrino; (Mom) Ann Marie Cravedi $50

Mary Quilliam $50

DAILY TOTAL $1,575

RUNNING TOTAL $10,241

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Bringing Christmas smiles: T&G Santa fund surpasses $10K mark