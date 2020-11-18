Bringing nations closer together - François Legault, Ian Lafrenière and Ghislain Picard ready to take action

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Premier of Québec, François Legault, and the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, today participated in a productive and constructive meeting with the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Québec–Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard. At this meeting, it was confirmed that a joint political table will be created to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders involved.

Chaired by the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and the Chief of the AFNQL, this political table will make it possible to establish nation-to-nation agreements and to advance common issues to improve the day-to-day life of First Nations and Inuit communities. It will also foster dialogue with a view to implementing the calls to action of the Viens Commission.

The joint political table will also play host to a meeting between the Premier of Québec and all the chiefs and grand chiefs over the coming weeks. The details concerning this upcoming meeting will be finalized with the different Indigenous chiefs and will soon be made official.

"The meeting that was held today with the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Québec–Labrador made it possible for us, among other things, to agree on a process of meetings that will be held regularly and will make it possible to move forward on files that have been postponed for too long. It is urgent to act in the interest of all concerned, and the creation of the joint political table opens the way to strengthening the dialogue between the Gouvernement du Québec and the Indigenous nations."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"Our government has made a commitment to take action quickly and to find lasting solutions to the issues that have been the subject of discord in the past. I am hopeful that today's meeting will constitute a major step forward that will enable us to make changes on a large scale. The joint political table that we are establishing will also be an essential forum for discussion on advancing the follow-up to the Viens Commission and to MMIWG."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

