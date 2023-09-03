Bringing in the neighborhood

Sep. 3—Harbor Health Care hosts community fair

It was a festive atmosphere to go with the pleasant weather at Harbor Health Care in Ironton on Thursday.

The senior living facility hosted a community fair, for both residents of the facility, as well as the public.

"We're having an event and invited vendors from the local area," Tish Willis, admissions director, said. "It's a way to get people to our building and have a positive atmosphere for our residents."

Willis said about a dozen vendors were set up for the event.

Tammy Gill, activities director for the facility, noted that one of the vendors set up was Ashland Animal Rescue Fund and the event also served as a fundraiser for the group.

In addition to the food and craft vendors, entertainment for the event was provided by Billy Drysdale, who both sang and played recorded music.

Gill said they plan to host one community a event a month, with the next one being a first responder appreciation event at the end of September, followed by a trick-or-treat event in October.

Gill said details for those events will be announced on the facility's Facebook page, once plans are finalized.

She invited people to follow that page to stay informed on events there.

"We'd love to see the community join up," she said.