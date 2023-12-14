The new year brings new governments. What to know about reorganizations in South Jersey

The first week of January will see county and local governing bodies across New Jersey holding reorganization meetings to swear in new and re-elected members for 2024 and picking their leadership while assigning departmental duties.

The ceremonies in some counties will include oaths of office to various independent constitutional officers, such as surrogates, sheriffs, and clerks.

When does Burlington County reorganize?

The county Board of Commissioners holds its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Olde Historic Courthouse at 120 High St. in Mount Holly.

Re-elected Commissioners Tom Pullion and Balvir Singh will start new terms. All five commission members are Democrats.

County Clerk Joanne Schwartz, a Democrat, also will be sworn in for a new term.

When does Camden County reorganize?

The county Board of Commissioners holds its reorganization meeting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 in the sixth-floor meeting room of 520 Market Street in Camden.

Re-elected board Director Louis Cappelli Jr. and Commissioner Jonathan L. Young Sr. will start new terms. All seven board members are Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1, will administer oaths of office.

When does Cumberland County reorganize?

The county Board of Commissioners is holding official and ceremonial meetings to swear in newly elected and re-elected members, including two constitutional officers, on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the third floor of the county courthouse at 60 West Broad Street in Bridgeton. A ceremonial event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Frank Guaracini Jr. Performing Arts Center, 3322 College Drive, Vineland.

The board will swear in three new members, all Republican: Sandra J. Taylor; Arthur L. Marchand II; and James R. Sauro. The board partisan makeup changes for the first time to 7-0 Republican.

Newly elected county Sheriff Michael Donato and county Surrogate Rudolph A. “Skip” Luisi also will be sworn in to their first terms. Both are Republicans.

N.J. state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-1, will swear in officials.

When does Gloucester County reorganize?

The county Board of Commissioners holds its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 at its meeting room in the old county courthouse at 1 N. Broad St. and Cooper Street in Woodbury. Entry is at the rear of the building.

Re-elected Commissioners Jim Jefferson and newly elected Commissioners Matt Weng and Joann Gattinelli, all Democrats, will be sworn in along with re-elected Democratic county Surrogate Giuseppe “Joe” Chila. The partisan makeup of the board will be five Democrats and two Republicans.

Some municipal governments with changing 2024 lineups include the following.

Riverton, Burlington County

The Riverton mayor and council reorganization is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the gymnasium of Riverton School, 600 Fifth St.

Democrat Jim Quinn will be sworn in to his first term as mayor, leaving his current position as a council member. He replaces Republican Mayor Suzanne Cairns Wells, his opponent in the November election.

Councilman Edgar Wilburn, a Democrat, will be sworn in for a new term and Scott Reed, a Republican, to his first term. The council partisan balance will be five Republicans and one Democrat.

Cherry Hill, Camden County

The Cherry Hill Township mayor and council reorganization is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 in John Amato Council Chambers, 820 Mercer St.

Michele Golkow

David Fleischer will be sworn in as mayor, leaving his position as current council president. Council will swear in three newly re-elected members: Michele Golkow; Brian Bauerle; and Jennifer Apell. All council members and the mayor are Democrats. The governing body will need to appoint someone in 2024 to fill Fleischer’s vacant council seat.

Paulsboro, Gloucester County

The Paulsboro mayor and council reorganization meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the Municipal Building, 1211 Delaware St.

John A. Giovannitti will be sworn in as mayor, moving from council president to replace the retiring Gary Stevenson. Council will swear in Tahje Thomas and Eric Singleton to their first terms, filling spots currently held by departing members Joe Kidd and Theodore D. Holloway II. The council will need to appoint someone in 2024 to fill Giovannitti’s vacant seat.

Deerfield Township, Cumberland County

The Deerfield Township Committee reorganizes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Municipal Building, 736 Landis Avenue, Rosenhayn.

The five-member-non-partisan committee will swear in three members: Re-elected members Dominick Patitucci and Micole C. Sparacio; and newcomer John A. Wolbert Jr. Sparacio was appointed in February to a vacant seat and won a special election to serve out the unexpired term.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What's 1st for officials in 2024? Hands up, oaths taken