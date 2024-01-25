My Take: New year brings new income tax rate hike

The new year is here, and with it comes a state income tax increase — thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lansing Democrats.

Last year, Senate Republicans were successful in stopping a Democrat scheme to block an automatic state income tax rate cut from going into effect.

Sen. Joseph Bellino Jr., R-Monroe

It was an important victory for all Michigan families struggling to make ends meet.

Under a 2015 law, if revenues in our state general fund increase past a certain point, an automatic and permanent reduction to the state income tax rate is triggered. The House and Senate fiscal agencies said Michigan was $700 million over the trigger’s threshold in fiscal year 2022, which would reduce the ongoing income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%.

My fellow Senate Republicans and I fought against the governor’s plan to attempt to retroactively move $800 million from the general fund in a blatant effort to stop the income tax cut from being triggered.

While the state treasurer acknowledged the trigger and announced in March 2023 that the income tax rate would be reduced, Attorney General Dana Nessel quickly stepped in with an opinion declaring the cut would only stay in effect for one year — even though then-Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican sponsors were clear that the point of the 2015 law was to trigger a permanent income tax.

Senate Republicans offered several measures to clarify that the broad-based tax relief would be permanent to help struggling families dealing with higher costs for gas, groceries and energy. But the Democrats flexed their legislative majority and executive branch powers to repeatedly say no.

As a result, their gift to every Michigan taxpayer this year is an income tax rate hike.

The governor and Democrats are trying to hide their record on tax cuts, but don’t be fooled.

As we faced a historic budget surplus, all the people of Michigan deserved to keep more of their own money. Instead, the Democrats went on a spending spree — blowing through the $9 billion surplus with more government programs and pork projects, like a new swimming pool and pickleball courts.

Even now, after state financial leaders determined Michigan will have a surplus of over $1 billion due to unspent money, the governor has already said no to any permanent tax relief.

As many Michigan families and small businesses have had to make tough decisions and tighten their belts, the state should do the same and provide long-term financial relief.

I will continue to speak out for much-needed tax relief.

Last year was one of the most partisan years on record in Michigan. Rather than working with Republicans, the Democrats rammed through their agenda — and increasing the state income tax rate on everyone is one of the clearest examples of the damage of their actions.

Hopefully, 2024 will be better for both state taxpayers and bipartisanship.

— Sen. Joseph Bellino Jr., R-Monroe, represents the 16th District, which includes most of Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: My Take: New year brings new income tax rate hike