New Year brings lower gas prices in Michigan

Michiganders are starting the year with average gasoline prices below $3 a gallon, nearly a quarter less a gallon at the pump than what service stations were charging just a month ago.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.89 for regular unleaded, AAA said.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump as they ring in the new year," Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokeswoman, said. "If demand drops, alongside low crude oil prices, drivers could see gas prices fall through this week."

This week’s relief at the pump was what GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan, hoped for, when, a week ago, he said he was optimistic that motorists would be able "to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!"

De Haan said a week ago that the nation's average price of gasoline had increased for the first time since mid-September, rising 2.9 cents from a week ago to $3.07 a gallon. The national average gasoline prices, he said, had been in decline for 13 straight weeks.

But national prices went up last Tuesday, he said, with optimism that the Fed would cut interest rates and concerns that attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on vessels in the Red Sea could cause disruptions to the global shipping, including oil shipments.

Tuesday, Michigan’s gas prices were 30 cents less than they were this time last year, with a 15-gallon tank costing just $43 to fill, down $10 from 2023’s high in August, according to AAA.

Compared to last week, metro Detroit’s average daily gas price also fell.

Metro Detroit’s average is now $2.93 per gallon, 5 cents less than last week.

Most expensive gas price averages

Jackson: $2.98

Ann Arbor: $2.97

Marquette: $2.95

Least expensive gas price averages

Grand Rapids: $2.80

Flint: $2.83

Benton Harbor: $2.83

