'Brings tears to your eyes': What we learned from previously unseen riot footage at the impeachment trial

Vice President Mike Pence being ushered out of the Senate. House staffers rushing to hide in a conference room. Senator Mitt Romney nearly running into a violent mob. Police officers pleading for reinforcements.

Those sights and sounds – previously unseen and unheard by senators – were offered as stark reminders Wednesday of the danger members of Congress faced Jan. 6 as a violent mob that stormed and ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

The images, presented during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, were cited as evidence by House impeachment managers as they worked to prove their case that the violence was the direct result of Trump's calls to violence.

The graphic videos, which gave new clarity to just how close the violent mob came to finding lawmakers, visibly affected some members of Congress' upper chamber.

Day three impeachment updates: Live impeachment updates: Rep. Diana DeGette says rioters attacked because 'the president told them'

"It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who saw for the first time a video of himself that day, turning to run away after a near-close-encounter with rioters.

But others remained unconvinced after viewing the new footage.

"I think there's more votes for acquittal after today than there was yesterday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters.

Here are the newly revealed clips of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence sheltering only 100 feet away from rioters

The House impeachment managers shared that Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t evacuated from the Senate Chamber until after the Capitol had been infiltrated. New security footage showed Pence and his family quickly leaving the Senate chamber and heading down a flight of stairs, surrounded by security.

Using a video model of the Capitol – with moving dots representing Pence and the mob – paired with video of the rioters entering the Capitol, impeachment managers showed just how close the rioters chanting were to the vice president.

Story continues

"As Pence was being evacuated, rioters started to spread throughout the Capitol ... and the mob was looking for Vice President Pence because of his patriotism," Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic delegate from the Virgin Islands and a House impeachment manager, told senators.

Officer Eugene Goodman warns Romney to turn back

In another previously unseen video clip, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is seen running down a hallway, on his way to respond to the rioters, where he passes Romney. Goodman signals to Romney and an aide with him to turn back around.

"It was reliving a horrible day": Heads in hands, a whisper, a sigh: Senators react as violent footage of Capitol riot plays at Trump impeachment trial

While that exchange occurred and Romney ran to shelter, rioters were already inside the first floor of the Capitol, searching for the Senate chamber, Plaskett said.

Goodman has previously been praised as a hero after videos showed him facing the pro-Trump mob on his own and deftly leading them away from the unsecured Senate chamber.

Sen. Chuck Schumer ushered away from mob

New security footage was also presented that showed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., being ushered up a ramp by his protective detail only to be rushed back down after realizing they were approaching rioters.

“The footage shows Leader Schumer and members of his protective detail had a near-miss with the mob.” Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., one of the Democratic impeachment managers, told the Senate. “They came within just yards of rioters and had to turn around.”

After Schumer rushed back down the hallway, officers closed the glass doors of the hallway and barricaded them with their bodies.

Pelosi aides barracking themselves minutes before rioters enters

Security footage shown for the first time Wednesday showed members of Pelosi's staff gathering and barricading themselves in a conference room inside the Speaker's offices, minutes before the mob broke into the office.

Seven minutes after barricading themselves, a group of rioters made it into Pelosi’s office and into the hallway her staff had passed through. Another security video shows a rioter slamming into the door Pelosi’s staff entered, breaking the outer door open. However, rioters were unable to break open the inner door, which the staff was sheltering behind.

More: 'We needed more support': Capitol Police officer speaks out on leadership letdowns, lack of planning before insurrection

Following the security footage, audio was played of a Pelosi staff member calling for help as rioters were outside.

"We need Capitol Police come into the hallway," a staffer whispered into the phone. "They're pounding on the doors trying to find (Pelosi)."

Capitol security footage of mob attacking police

During the trial Wednesday, several angles of rioters and police were played, including a new clip pulled from the Capitol's security cameras. The video shows officers being attacked with a hockey stick, bullhorn and Trump flag.

The incident between Capitol police and the mob shown in the security footage took place two hours after the Capitol had initially been infiltrated, Swalwell said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New video of Capitol riot revealed at second Trump impeachment trial