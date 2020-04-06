Is The Brink’s Company (BCO) A Good Stock To Buy?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 835 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds' 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) in this article.

Is The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) a worthy stock to buy now? Prominent investors are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that BCO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). BCO was in 24 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with BCO positions at the end of the previous quarter.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, old financial tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this club, around 850 funds. These money managers handle the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by paying attention to their inimitable investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed a few investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_338182" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Harold Levy of Iridian Asset Management[/caption]

Harold Levy Iridian Asset Management More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Now let's view the new hedge fund action regarding The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

What does smart money think about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BCO over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).