On the brink of steep cuts a year ago, here is how the fortunes of Milwaukee's libraries have changed

In just one year, Milwaukee Public Library's fortunes seem to have changed.

As 2023 budget deliberations began last fall, the department was facing down the likelihood of hours and programming cuts at four branches and the forgoing of a temporary library while the King Library is being rebuilt.

While those cuts didn't come to pass, from the get-go the library is facing a much different outlook this year.

"It's a relief to have the pressure off," Library Director Joan Johnson said Tuesday evening after presenting her department's proposed budget to the Common Council's powerful Finance and Personnel Committee.

She said she didn't think the department would be in the position it is today without the local government funding law known as Act 12 that was enacted this summer and is shaping Milwaukee's 2024 budget. That law boosted the funding that returns to the city from the state, known as shared revenue, and allowed the city to put in place a 2% sales tax.

"It'll be a slow process, but I feel like we're at the beginning of a growth period," she said. "That's how I would like to approach it."

What happened last year?

Last year, the city faced an uncertain financial future, with spiking costs and revenue that was far from keeping pace.

That led Mayor Cavalier Johnson to propose the library cuts, along with cuts to the police and fire departments.

The Common Council, however, decided to reverse the cuts to libraries and the Fire Department. Members said residents were not prepared for the service decreases that at the time had been expected to be deeper in the coming years.

On Tuesday, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, who chairs the Finance and Personnel Committee, said she was glad for the council's action a year ago.

"I'm very happy with the work we did to see it all the way through the budget process," she said when asked about the libraries. "It really united the council, we listened to the public because there was an outcry."

She also noted that city officials did not know at this time last year whether state officials would ultimately allow the city to implement the long-sought local sales tax that is helping to balance the 2024 budget.

Milwaukee Public Library budget in 2024

The Milwaukee Public Library's proposed budget in 2024 would be about $28.6 million, about $1.4 million more than this year's budget, according to the city.

Milwaukee libraries to maintain services in 2024

The Milwaukee Public Library in 2024 plans to maintain current service levels at branch libraries and at the Central Library, according to a presentation from Johnson and her leadership team Tuesday.

For branch libraries, that means being open 48 hours per week from Monday through Saturday.

At the Central Library, that means being open 52 hours per week plus Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. from October through April.

Johnson also noted a survey that she said showed a significant number of people prefer that libraries be open on Sunday, with Saturday being the next-most-popular day.

Dimitrijevic said she would like to see expansion in the city's Sunday library service.

"To have all these buildings, which are already full of people and books and activities, I would like the doors to be open on Sundays," she told the Journal Sentinel afterward.

She said she would like to see Sunday hours in 2024, even if just through a pilot program, and planned to work on that possibility in the budget process. Still, Dimitrijevic said, making that happen will take time because of the need to boost staffing to ensure there is enough interactive programming and other supports on Sunday.

Johnson, though, did not anticipate launching Sunday hours in 2024. She said she would need to work with the mayor "to make sure that we agree on the priorities for services in the city."

She said it can be difficult to ramp up because the department can't start hiring until it has the necessary funding.

But, Johnson said, she'd like to use next year to start at least laying the groundwork for such an expansion.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Public Library's fortunes change in 2024 budget