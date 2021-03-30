- By GF Value





The stock of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $69.5 per share and the market cap of $3.2 billion, Brinker International stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Brinker International is shown in the chart below.





Brinker International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Brinker International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.99% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Brinker International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Restaurants industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Brinker International at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Brinker International is poor. This is the debt and cash of Brinker International over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Brinker International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.9 billion and earnings of $0.1 a share. Its operating margin is 2.82%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Restaurants industry. Overall, the profitability of Brinker International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Brinker International over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Brinker International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77% of the companies in Restaurants industry. Brinker International's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -10.5%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Restaurants industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Brinker International's return on invested capital is -0.65, and its cost of capital is 16.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Brinker International is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Restaurants industry. To learn more about Brinker International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

