Brinkley gets 10 years' probation, has to give up law license in tampering plea

Sep. 23—GAINESVILLE — Former Valley View Mayor Joshua "Josh" Brinkley faces 10 years of probation after his guilty plea Wednesday for tampering with government documents.

Brinkley, 41, also has to surrender his law license and make unspecified restitution as part of a plea deal, approved by Judge Jim Hogan in Cooke County's 235th District Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which he can serve as probation as long as he complies with the terms of his plea.

Brinkley, who resigned as mayor in June 2020 after three years in office, was arrested last year on three forgery charges and two tampering with a government document or record charges — following an indictment by the Cooke County Grand Jury.

The case was prosecuted by Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Laura Wheeler, on behalf of Cooke County District Attorney John Warren. She said Brinkley admitted to forging one victim's signature "... due to not being ready for an upcoming trial."

Brinkley also filed assignments for an oil and gas lease as part of another case with the Cooke County Clerk's Office and Texas Railroad Commission, Wheeler stated in a press release. She said he confessed that he committed the forgery of the victim's signature in this case due to making an error in the title paperwork and not wanting the error to be noticed in court. He also apparently forged his assistant's name as a notary prior to filing.

"Mr. Brinkley violated the trust of his clients and the courts for his own selfish and enriching purpose," according to Wheeler. "As an attorney, he took an oath to discharge his duties to clients to the best of his ability and conduct himself with civility and integrity. He did neither of these things and gives the legal profession a bad name. We commend the Gainesville Police Department for the diligent investigation which brought justice to the victims."

All of the charges were third-degree felonies except for one of the tampering charges, which was a second-degree felony.

According to the Texas Bar Association's website, Brinkley's license to practice law in the state has already been suspended for "disciplinary reasons."