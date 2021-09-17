Brinkley plea hearing set for Wednesday in Cooke County court

Sep. 17—Former Valley View Mayor Joshua "Josh" Brinkley is due back in court Wednesday.

Brinkley, who resigned as mayor in June 2020, may plead guilty in connection with his arrest last year on three forgery charges and two tampering with a government document or record charges — following an indictment by the Cooke County Grand Jury.

Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Laura Wheeler confirmed that a plea hearing for Brinkley is scheduled before Judge Jim Hogan at 3:30 p.m. in the 235th District Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse. Wheeler would not disclose plea terms to the Register.

Brinkley is accused of forging signatures "on an agreed judgment and/or confidential settlement agreement," according to an indictment for four of the charges. An indictment for two of his forgery charges shows he also forged signatures on oil and gas lease documents.

All of the charges are third-degree felonies except for one of the tampering charges, which is a second-degree felony. If convicted of that charge, Brinkley would face up to 20 years in prison. A third-degree felony's punishment range is two to 10 years.

According to the Texas Bar Association's website, Brinkley's license to practice law in the state has been suspended for "disciplinary reasons."

Brinkley was served as mayor of the southern Cooke County community from 2017 until his resignation in June 2020, after his indictment by a Cooke County Grand Jury.