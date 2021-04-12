The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of The Brink's Co (NYSE:BCO, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $79.74 per share and the market cap of $4 billion, The Brink's Co stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for The Brink's Co is shown in the chart below.


The Brink&#39;s Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued
The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Because The Brink's Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. The Brink's Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of The Brink's Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Brink's Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of The Brink's Co over the past years:

The Brink&#39;s Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued
The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The Brink's Co has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.7 billion and earnings of $0.29 a share. Its operating margin of 6.31% in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The Brink's Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of The Brink's Co over the past years:

The Brink&#39;s Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued
The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. The Brink's Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The Brink's Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, The Brink's Co's ROIC is 2.05 while its WACC came in at 7.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Brink's Co is shown below:

The Brink&#39;s Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued
The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

In summary, the stock of The Brink's Co (NYSE:BCO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about The Brink's Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • The owner of a 75-foot 'Black Lives Matter' fence is fighting a Minnesota city to keep it up until after Chauvin's trial

    "I am totally saddened," Kimetha Johnson, who is depicted on the mural, told the Times. "It's an awesome piece of art. The message is needed here."

  • A legendary 3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' of the Pharaohs has just been discovered in Egypt

    The archaeology team began excavating the great city, known as the 'Rise of Aten,' in September 2020 and have unearthed entire neighborhoods.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Dexter Fowler's out for season with torn ACL. Who will replace the Angels outfielder?

    Veteran right fielder Dexter Fowler will undergo surgery on his left knee and miss the rest of the season. For now, the Angels won't promote a prospect.

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • China mine rescue: Crews work to free trapped workers in Xinjiang

    Twenty-one people are trapped underground after a coal mine flooded in the Xinjiang region.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Long Island cop stabbed during traffic stop, suspect in custody

    FOX News senior correspondent Laura Ingle joins 'Fox News Live' with the details

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence

    The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they're surprisingly beatable. DeGrom struck out 14 on Saturday, but New York lost 3-0 to the Miami Marlins. In his other start this season, deGrom held Philadelphia scoreless for six innings, but the Mets gave up five runs in the eighth and lost 5-3.