The stock of The Brink's Co (NYSE:BCO, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $79.74 per share and the market cap of $4 billion, The Brink's Co stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for The Brink's Co is shown in the chart below.





The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Because The Brink's Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. The Brink's Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of The Brink's Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Brink's Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of The Brink's Co over the past years:

The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The Brink's Co has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.7 billion and earnings of $0.29 a share. Its operating margin of 6.31% in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The Brink's Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of The Brink's Co over the past years:

The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. The Brink's Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The Brink's Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, The Brink's Co's ROIC is 2.05 while its WACC came in at 7.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Brink's Co is shown below:

The Brink's Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

In summary, the stock of The Brink's Co (NYSE:BCO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about The Brink's Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

