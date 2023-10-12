Brink's truck driver shot in head outside South Philadelphia bank

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Brink's truck driver was shot in the head outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia Thursday. The shooting happened near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, previously known as Delaware Avenue, according to police.

Brink's is known for their armored trucks used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

NYT Cooking recipe for a childhood favorite, frosted sugar cookies

Ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison says Sam Bankman-Fried sent $100 million bribe to Chinese officials

Sen. Bob Menendez now charged with conspiring to act as foreign agent for Egypt