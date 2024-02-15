Brionah Tester’s mother speaks out on her daughter’s 22nd birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On what would’ve been Brionah Tester’s 22nd birthday, loved ones gathered at her gravesite to release balloons. They wished her a happy birthday and a happy Valentine’s Day as the balloons were released.

Tester was shot and killed on March 18, 2022.

Last week, Billy Anderson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tester.

“She turned 22 today,” Kristin Winegar, Tester’s mother, said. “We actually had big plans for her 21st, but she wasn’t here for it either. And I feel like me celebrating her. Me talking about her. She’s still alive. It keeps her alive. And she deserves that.”

Winegar still seeks answers about why Anderson killed her daughter.

“I feel he should get full sentence,” Winegar said. “I hope he never gets to see the daylight again of them four walls. But as a question of her mother, I want to know why. That’s still something we can’t find out is to why he took my daughter’s life.”

Winegar is not pleased with the justice system, because Anderson was out on bond for the sixth time when he shot her daughter.

“I think it’s a joke,” Winegar said. “He should have never been out on bond six times that he was. He was on parole too, to beat it all. I feel that if he had never got bonded on parole, then my daughter could possibly still be here.”

Winegar said she still doesn’t fully feel like her daughter is receiving justice.

“I feel somewhat justice right now, but I still don’t feel that justice has been served,” Winegar said. “I feel there’s a lot of other people that possibly are involved that should have been charged as well.”

Winegar wants people to remember how her daughter lived.

“She had a golden heart,” Winegar said. “She had a good personality. She always helped somebody. Yeah, my daughter had her wild side, but I can honestly say she loved her people. And as you can tell, the community loved her.”

Anderson’s sentencing date is set for July 10.

