Brisbane nativity camels returned safely after stroll

The camels had been part of a nativity play at the Bridgeman Baptist Community Church

Three camels that escaped their nativity scene enclosure, confusing drivers in the Australian city of Brisbane, have been returned safely to their owner.

The animals escaped by opening the gate of their pen at the Bridgeman Baptist Community Church, local media reported.

The trio was later caught after they stopped to eat some grass.

"Our camels got a bit lost on the way to Bethlehem!" the Church posted on its Facebook page.

"I was surprised when I got the call, yeah," their owner, Whane Morris, told 9 News. He gave motorists credit for slowing down for the camels.