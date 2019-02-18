Is Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 5.7% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Briscoe Group in more detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Briscoe Group fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 69%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 69% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 6.1%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to NZ$0.29.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of BGP it has increased its DPS from NZ$0.045 to NZ$0.20 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, Briscoe Group produces a yield of 5.7%, which is on the low-side for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Briscoe Group is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further research:

