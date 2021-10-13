Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) insider upped their holding by 0.1% earlier this year

Looking at Briscoe Group Limited's (NZSE:BGP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Briscoe Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Deputy Chairman & Group MD Rodney Duke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$917k worth of shares at a price of NZ$3.99 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of NZ$6.93. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Briscoe Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Briscoe Group insiders own about NZ$1.3b worth of shares (which is 82% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Briscoe Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Briscoe Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Briscoe Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

