Briscoe Group (NZSE:BGP) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Briscoe Group (NZSE:BGP), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Briscoe Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = NZ$133m ÷ (NZ$688m - NZ$118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Briscoe Group has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.




In the above chart we have measured Briscoe Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Briscoe Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Briscoe Group, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 35%. However it looks like Briscoe Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Briscoe Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Briscoe Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 98% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Briscoe Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

