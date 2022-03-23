Briscoe Group (NZSE:BGP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of March to NZ$0.18. This makes the dividend yield 8.3%, which is above the industry average.

Briscoe Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Briscoe Group's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 7.8% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 123%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from NZ$0.10 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of NZ$0.27. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Briscoe Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Briscoe Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Briscoe Group will make a great income stock. While Briscoe Group is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Briscoe Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

