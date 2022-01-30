Brisendine released on bond while facing federal child pornography charge

A federal magistrate judge allowed a 42-year-old Brownfield man accused of possessing thousands of files containing child sexual abuse to be released on bond during the duration of his case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant last week issued a personal recognizance bond for Brian Brisendine and placed him on house arrest, appointing a relative of Brisendine who lives in Brownfield as a third-party custodian.

Conditions of Brisendine's pretrial release includes following a 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. curfew and wearing a location monitor. However, he is allowed to leave for work, medical treatment, attorney visits, court appearances and religious services, according to court documents.

As of Friday, the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation website still listed Brisendine as its director. The corporation oversees the city's economic development department.

Before he was hired as the BIDCorp director in 2019, Brisendine was the editor of the Brownfield News.

Bryant's ruling came after a detention hearing during which prosecutors withdrew their motion to detain Brisendine while his case is pending, according to court filings.

Brisendine had been held at the Terry County Jail since his Jan. 18 arrest on state child pornography charges. Law enforcement searched his home as part of an investigation that began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged files containing child pornography to an electronic address linked to Brisendine.

During the investigation, Brisendine reportedly admitted to collecting thousands of images of child pornography and sexually fantasizing about children as young as four months old, according to a criminal complaint.

Court records also show Brisendine waived his right to a preliminary hearing, allowing the court to find probable cause that he committed the offense.

Brisendine was also held at the jail on state felony counts of possession or promotion of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Brisendine released on bond while facing federal child pornography charge