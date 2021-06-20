Brison Christian case: Multiple arrests made in Detroit freeway shooting death of 2-year-old

DETROIT — The special investigations section of the Michigan State Police said Saturday it has made multiple arrests in connection with a Detroit freeway shooting that claimed the life of a 2-year-old.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after a light-colored four-door car pulled up next to the victims' vehicle and began firing, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police in metro Detroit.

The driver pulled over and noticed two children had been shot. The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post, the Detroit Police Department identified the boy as Brison Christian, the nephew of a 6th Precinct officer.

The other victim, a 9-year-old, was later released from the hospital after being listed in serious condition, the Michigan State Police said.

On Saturday afternoon, State Police said multiple arrests had been made with more information to follow.

In a brief news conference Thursday, Interim Police Chief James White said the Detroit police's homicide section would be available to support and assist the Michigan State Police in its investigation. He asked anyone with information about a late-model silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate to contact Detroit Police Department or Michigan State Police.

The shooting comes after a 6-year-old boy, Aiden Leos, was fatally shot as his mother drove him to kindergarten in Southern California, tugged on heartstrings across the country. His death fueled nationwide outrage — and half a million dollars in reward money.

Two weeks after Aiden's May 21 death, a couple was arrested — and among the allegations is a murder charge against a 24-year-old man who police say admits to firing the fatal bullet.

The Detroit Police Chief's Neighborhood Liaison division joined the community in remembrance of Brison on Saturday . Brison's family will also be hosting a balloon release at 7 p.m. Monday.

