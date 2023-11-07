Bristol Airport runway reopens after earlier lighting issue

Flights were suspended due to a problem with the airfield lighting equipment

A runway at Bristol Airport has reopened following an earlier technical issue.

A spokesperson from the airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the problem with airfield lighting equipment has been fixed.

Flights are delayed as a result of the earlier suspension.

Customers travelling from Bristol Airport on Tuesday have been advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information.

At about 05:40 GMT a spokesperson from the airport said: "Due to technical problems with the airfield lighting equipment, flight operations have been suspended until 08:00 this morning."

A live departure board on the airport's website showed that 14 flights were impacted by the issue.

UPDATE: Following an earlier issue with the airfield lighting equipment, the runway is now open and flights have resumed.



Some delays are still expected throughout the rest of the day and customers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/GJfUyumdGT — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) November 7, 2023

