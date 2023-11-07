Bristol Airport runway reopens after earlier lighting issue

Flights were suspended due to a problem with the airfield lighting equipment

A runway at Bristol Airport has reopened following an earlier technical issue.

A spokesperson from the airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the problem with airfield lighting equipment has been fixed.

Flights are delayed as a result of the earlier suspension.

Customers travelling from Bristol Airport on Tuesday have been advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information.

At about 05:40 GMT a spokesperson from the airport said: "Due to technical problems with the airfield lighting equipment, flight operations have been suspended until 08:00 this morning."

A live departure board on the airport's website showed that 14 flights were impacted by the issue.

