Bristol alumnus shares mental health journey to help others

A 24-year-old is reaching millions of people as a wellbeing influencer after struggling with his mental health.

Former University of Bristol student Hamza Dar said he had been on a "downward spiral of anxiety and drugs" made worse by undiagnosed ADHD.

He sought help through the university's mental health services and turned his life around - leaving university with a first-class degree.

He now shares self-care advice with his followers on TikTok.

In his first year at the University of Bristol, Mr Dar did not submit any work and had a 0% attendance rate.

For anyone affected by the issues raised in this story, information about a range of support is available via the BBC Action Line.

"My brain started to deteriorate," he said. "I was quite a confident guy but I developed the maddest social anxiety out of nowhere.

"It got to the point where I couldn't even speak to my own family without feeling anxious.

"I couldn't handle the anxiety, so I just took more drugs and drank more alcohol.

"My parents are Muslim and only found out I drank alcohol when the police brought me home for driving under the influence," he said.

Mr Dar made the decision to reach out for help and talk about his mental health for the first time.

"I only left my halls to go out," he said. "I started talking to the university's wellbeing team.

"It was the first time I had ever spoken about my mental health: they were so helpful, they kept me going," he added.

During the repeat of his first year, Mr Dar was diagnosed with ADHD.

He said he started to look after himself and took up meditation.

Mr Dar decided to share his experience and said his "purpose in recovery" was to help others.

He now reaches millions of people through his TikTok channel, which focuses on mental health and particularly cold water immersion.

"In the same way that Marcus Rashford is for school dinners, I want to be for mental health," he said.

