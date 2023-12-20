Bristol: Barton House residents 'will never feel safe'

Resident Yousif Ahmed said it was a "big challenge" to consider taking his family back into the building

Some tower block residents forced to leave over structural concerns say they do not feel the building will be safe enough to return to.

More than 250 Barton House tenants were evacuated in November due to safety fears mentioned in a council report.

Bristol City Council told them on Monday they can return but not until after Christmas.

Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees said the council would not risk peoples' lives and the building will be safe.

Mr Rees added the authority had done its best to explain why people had to leave their homes.

Some are still living in the block, while many are in a nearby Holiday Inn hotel.

The city council said the full extent of the work required on Barton House, built in 1958, and a return date are yet to be determined.

During a briefing to residents on 18 December, five weeks after they were evacuated, residents were told "essential work" must be completed before it is safe for them to return.

Barton House resident Jama Hussein said Barton House should be demolished

Yousif Ahmed is one of more than 50 people from Barton House staying in the Holiday Inn with his family.

Speaking to the BBC outside City Hall after the briefing, he said: "What they're saying is the survey says the concrete of the building is safe but they have to do more checks to see the safety [relating to] fire and water.

"That is very worrying for us, honestly. We still don't trust them because of other times they gave us different details.

"It's really hard for me and my family. It's a big challenge for us when they ask us to go back."

Adrian Siera, 48, told the BBC: "At least now I can feel a bit more alright.

"I'm just getting on with it but I think it could have been done better, there should have been regular annual checks on the building."

Jama Hussein, another Barton House council tenant, said the tower block was not safe and should be demolished and rebuilt.

'We cannot risk our lives'

He said: "All the people inside say they want to move to different places. It's very hard, we would like to have some other places to live.

"I think that building should be demolished because we cannot risk our lives and our children's lives.

"We will never feel safe in that building. Even if we were forced to go back and they say there's not another option, we would be living in fear."

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said Barton House must be safe before residents are allowed to return

In a meeting with residents, Mr Rees explained officers are waiting for a final report from contractors that will make recommendations for measures that need to be put in place before anyone can return.

He also said a new communal fire alarm system will be required which could take two months to install - meaning residents may not be able to move back until March at the earliest.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "It's not going to be a quick return but this is about making the building safe.

"It's a very challenging situation for them [the residents]. People are feeling very confused and concerned about their futures."

He said he understood evacuating the building "so quickly" had consequences for the residents.

"It's an emotional time for many people but we did our best to explain.

"The unlikely always seems unlikely until it happens... we can't roll the dice and take chances with people's lives."

The contractors' reports will be considered alongside expert advice from Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

The final report, along with previous reports, will be shared with residents and then published on the council's website.

Residents say they expect that to be on 8 January.

The BBC has approached Bristol City Council for further comment.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk