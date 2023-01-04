Bristol convicted felon sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for illegally possessing guns

A convicted felon from Bristol was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Alexander Patterson, 34, appeared in court in Hartford on Wednesday and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Court records show that on Aug. 9, 2021, law enforcement officers searched the home of Tyrone Brown on Stevens Street in New Haven and seized a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Brown was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a weapon so he was placed under arrest.

The firearm Brown had was registered to a family member of Leah Boucher of Bristol. Investigators found that Boucher had purchased 10 other firearms at four different gun stores across the state between March and July 2021, according to court records.

Boucher was interviewed by investigators on Aug. 26, 2021, and admitted to buying guns for other people that were registered with her. She said she was no longer in possession of any of the 10 firearms, according to federal authorities.

A search of Boucher’s iPhone revealed photos of Patterson and Brown that were taken in July 2021. In some photos, Patterson is holding handguns, including the one found at Brown’s house and another that investigators determined was registered to Boucher’s family member, federal authorities said. In September 2021, law enforcement recovered one of the 10 firearms Boucher purchased from another felon, but the other nine have not been found.

Patterson has a criminal history that includes felony convictions in Connecticut and Georgia for firearm, narcotic, home invasion and assault offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday. He was on probation in Georgia and on parole in Connecticut at the time of the offenses. According to federal law, it is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.

Patterson pleaded guilty on May 24, 2022, to unlawful possession of firearms of a felon and has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 12, 2022, federal authorities said.

Brown and Boucher pleaded guilty to related charges. Brown was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment on Aug. 3, 2022, and Boucher was sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment on Aug. 10, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the New Haven Police Department.